Deputies searching for suspect in school break in

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who broke into an area high school.

Investigators say surveillance cameras at Edisto High School captured images of a man who broke into the school.

Deputies say on February 9th the suspect broke several windows at the school on RM Foster Rd.

Staff members say a small amount of cash was also taken.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance image call the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.