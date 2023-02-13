Deputies searching for suspect in school break in
Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who broke into an area high school.
Investigators say surveillance cameras at Edisto High School captured images of a man who broke into the school.
Deputies say on February 9th the suspect broke several windows at the school on RM Foster Rd.
Staff members say a small amount of cash was also taken.
If you recognize the man in the surveillance image call the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.