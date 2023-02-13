Gas prices in Columbia decline, according to Gas Buddy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia are down compared to last week.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Columbia has fallen 10.6 cents since last week averaging at $2.97 a gallon.

Prices are 3 cents higher than they were a month ago and 21.9 cents per gallon lower than they were at this time last year.

The national average price of Diesel is also down 7.3 cents standing at $4.53 a gallon.