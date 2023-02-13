Lexington Co. arrests two men accused of distributing child pornography

Image: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department (Picture of 88 year old Bruce Price accused of two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor)

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces the arrest of two men accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 42 year old Timothy Sullivan and 88 year old Bruce Price are behind bars after the Lexington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received tips about both individuals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to investigators, both Sullivan and Price, who face charges in unrelated cases are accused of distributing files of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

Image: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department (Picture of 42 year old Timothy Sullivan accused of two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor)

Sullivan was taken into custody February 6, 2023 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor . While authorities say Price was arrested on February 9, 2023 and is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.