Orangeburg deputies looking for missing 66 year-old woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year old woman who walked away from her residence. She is considered endangered due to possible mental health issues.

Authorities were notified of Dorris Brown’s disappearance from her Hickson Drive Home just before 2 p.m. Hickson Drive is located off Highway 601 about a mile north of I-26.

Brown is a black female standing around 5’1″ and weighs 210 pounds. She may be wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

If anyone has any information on Brown’s location, they are asked to contact authorities at 803-534-3550.