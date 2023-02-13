Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Masquerade Gala this March!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia is hosting its annual Masquerade gala next month!

It starts Friday, March 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Hall at Senate’s End at 320 Senate Street.

Curtis spoke with Executive Director Beth Lowrie and Operations Director Liz Atkinson about the black tie affair that will have a silent auction, dinner, dancing, open bars and much more!

It’s all to benefit the Columbia chapter of the Ronald McDonald House.

For tickets, visit Ronald McDonald House’s website.