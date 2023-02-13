The Market at Richland Library seeks farmers, artisans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is looking for farmer, bakers, local authors, and artisans to be vendors at this year’s Market in April. Individuals can attend an interest meeting on Feb. 15 from 3 p.m.—4 p.m at Richland Library Main.

The Market will open every Wednesday, beginning April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be hosted until July 2023 at the Hampton Street Promenade at the library’s Main location.

Vendor applications will be available at the interest meeting.

To register for the interest meeting, please click here.

If you’re unable to attend the meeting, but are interested in becoming a vendor, please email Events and Experience Manager Antia Martin, amartin@richlandlibrary.com