West Columbia man charged in drug case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– A West Columbia man was arrested with multiple drug charges after narcotics agents allege he delivered drugs to his home last month.

Authorities say they received a tip that 28 year-old Nasiyr Shem James was having drugs delivered to his home to sell them in Lexington and Richland counties.

A delivery of a previously scheduled package of drugs to James home was conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Agents obtained a search warrant to enter James’ home on Jan. 31 once the package was delivered and found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, a gun and ammunition. More than $5,000 in cash was also discovered at the home.

James is charged with trafficking crack, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

James was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.