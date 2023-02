Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police say a man was shot in the lower body in downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to the corner of Calhoun and Marion Streets around 1pm.

Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.