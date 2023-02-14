Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison statement on Haley’s presidential run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Democratic National Committee Chairman and fellow South Carolinian Jaime Harrison released a statement following Haley’s presidential bid announcement.

It reads in part, “Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration, has embraced the most extreme elements of the Maga agenda and couldn’t even identify a single policy difference between herself and Trump.”

Haley’s entrance officially kicks off a messy 2024 primary race for the Maga base that has long been brewing.