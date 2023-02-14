Fairfield Coroner identifies victim in fatal collision on I-77

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal collision on I-77.

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal collision on I-77.

Grady Hinton, 55, of Hopkins, was pronounced dead at the scene after his van left the roadway and traveled through the median, striking a tree.

At the time of the incident, he was traveling south bound on I-77 in the early hours of Feb. 14, say authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to determine the cause of death.