Inflation falls in January but egg prices up 70%

ABC NEWS—Consumer prices rose 6.4% last month compared to a year ago, continuing a monthslong slowdown of price increases despite blockbuster job growth that revealed an economy running hotter than expected, government data on Tuesday showed.

The data marked the seventh consecutive month of smaller price hikes. In December, year-over-year inflation was 6.5%.

Inflation has fallen significantly from a summer peak but is more than triple the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Despite the slowdown in price hikes, the costs for some items have skyrocketed over the past year. The price of eggs rose 70% in January compared to a year ago while the price of flour jumped 20%.

The price of some products have fallen. Televisions cost 15% less than they did a year ago and the price of smartphones has dropped nearly 24% over that time. The price of used cars and trucks has fallen nearly 12%.

The Fed earlier this month imposed the latest in an aggressive string of borrowing cost increases as it tries to slash price hikes by slowing the economy and choking off demand. The approach, however, risks tipping the U.S. economy into a recession.

So far, the economy has largely defied an anticipated slowdown.

The economy added a staggering 517,000 jobs in January, more than double the employment growth a month prior and well above the breakneck pace of some 400,000 monthly jobs added on average last year, according to government data released earlier this month.

In turn, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest figure since 1969.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank’s fight against inflation has “a long way to go,” citing the jobs data.