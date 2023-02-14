NASCAR Preview: 75th season one of celebration & transition

Alterations made during the offseason lacked the desired effect at the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where low speed bumping and banging left drivers complaining about the “violence” of the race, including the jarring whiplash effect they felt each time their rear bumper was slammed.

“We think the changes are certainly heading in the right direction, but from an engineering perspective obviously there needs to be more attenuation in the rear of the car to absorb more of the energy,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, told The Associated Press.

“There’s no question that that they’ve made a steep change. The first car that gets backed in the wall, everyone’s going to be paying attention, right?” Wilson added. ”(One) of the questions is: What impact will it have on the rest of the car, now that they’ve softened up the rear of the car?”

A look at NASCAR’s upcoming season beyond Harvick, Johnson, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric and a host of other key drivers to watch:

NEW RACES AND RULES

NASCAR continued this year to tweak a schedule that went decades with little to no change. This year, the All-Star Race moves to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first Cup race at the historic North Carolina track since 1996.

NASCAR on July 2 will also run its first street course race, in downtown Chicago. And the first race of the year at Atlanta and the playoff race at Texas have both been reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles.

Stage breaks have been removed from road course races. If a wheel comes off a car while on track it will now only be a two-race suspension. It was a four-race suspension last year that included the crew chief, who will no longer face punishment.