UPDATE: Irmo police arrest Valentine’s Day murder suspect

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The Irmo Police Department says a shooting suspect turned herself into authorities around 5:30 Tuesday evening. This was about an hour after authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect, 23 year old Christina Harrison involved in a verbal altercation with a stranger.

According to Police, the incident took place in the Kroger shopping center in the 7400 block of Saint Andrews Road around 4pm. When authorities arrived they tell us they located the victim in the parking lot and pronounced the person dead a short time later.

Police say after the shooting, Harrison left the parking lot in a white Ford. While investigators were still processing the scene of the deadly shooting, combing over surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, officials say Harrison called dispatch and told them she was at the police department to turn herself in.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Chief Dale stated. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

Irmo Police took Harrison into custody and have now charged her with murder, in addition to several weapon charges. She will be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional details that may help in their ongoing investigation to call (803)781-8088.