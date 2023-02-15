Legislators test drive electric vehicles at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina Senators Scott Talley and Marlon Kimpson, as well as Representatives Bobby Cox and Deon Tedder hosted an “Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event” at the State House.

Other legislators and staff were encouraged to come by and take one of three electric vehicles for a test drive.

Tedder says it’s not every day that a lawmaker gets to test a product or idea they might one day vote on.

“And that’s important because that is a big industry, up and coming now. Lots of money being invested in SC. Lots of jobs. And so what we want to do today is have legislators experience how the technology works,” says Tedder.

According to Dory Larsen with one of the event’s hosts, the Southern Alliance For Clean Energy, EV’s are not only better for the environment, they’re also great for the state’s economic growth.

“South Carolina has tremendous opportunity with economic development with electric transportation. There’s a number of manufacturers that are already producing electric cars, buses, and trucks across the state. People don’t recognize that the Southeast is a huge boom for manufacturing — and that means lots of local jobs,” says Larsen.

Representative Beth Bernstein test drove one of the EVs.

“I think most people haven’t had an opportunity to test drive or be familiar with an EV so this is a good opportunity for members of the legislator to do so,” says Bernstein.

Bernstein also believes EVs are good for the South Carolina economy.

“We have Volvo who has a plant here. We have BMW who has a plant here. And they’re committed to produce mostly EVs in this state. So it’s gonna bring more jobs, as we also try to recruit more businesses and industry for the EV vehicle, it’s a win win,” Bernstein says.

According to Larsen, consumers who drive an EV spend a third of the cost over the life of the vehicle compared to one that is gas powered.

Conservation Voters of South Carolina also hosted the event.