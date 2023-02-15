Richland School District One holds groundbreaking for Vince Ford Early Learning Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One held a groundbreaking for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center.

The early learning center will be located near the intersection of Rawlinson Road and Caughman Road in Columbia.

Vince Ford was a Richland One Board Member for 24 years, and an eight time Chairman.

He passed away in December at the age of 64.

According to Richland One officials, the facility will be 71,000 square feet and will cost $31 million dollars.

We spoke to Ford’s daughter, Robyn Ford who says she is feeling extra proud of her dad today.

According to the District, the center will provide comprehensive programs and services to get children ready to start school and will serve children six weeks old to five years old.

Construction is expected to begin in July.