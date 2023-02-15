University of SC & Lexington Medical Center to break ground on new building to train nurses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina and Lexington Medical Center will break ground on a new building to train nurses on the hospital campus in West Columbia.

As part of the partnership, a 52,000-square-foot nursing simulation center and educational space will be built on the hospital’s campus to provide clinical training for third- and fourth-year nursing bachelor’s students at University of SC, as well as master’s program students.

Approximately 220 nurses graduate from the school’s College of Nursing program each May.

According to a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Melissa Taylor, RN, MSN, NE-A, BC, vice president and chief nursing officer at Lexington Medical Center says “South Carolina is projected to have the fourth highest nursing shortage in the country by 2030.”

In South Carolina, nurses are in short supply and critical to health care. The creation of the teaching space will mean 400 nurses per year will be able to graduate— an 80% increase annually.

The facility is expected to be completed in 2024.