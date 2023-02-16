Military Matters: Defense Department works to fill gap from overturning of Roe v Wade

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s military matters: The Defense Department dropped three new policies Thursday – aimed at closing some of the gaps the overturning of Roe v. Wade opened up for reproductive health care.

They include fully paid travel expenses for troops who have to go out of state to obtain an abortion and up to three weeks of leave. this includes having to accompany a dependent or spouse, whether it’s for an abortion or a fertility treatment.

The new regulations also give service members until 20 weeks to notify commanders of a pregnancy.