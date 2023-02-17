Columbia Fire Department responds to house fire in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in Blythewood’s Kelly Court after midnight Friday morning.

Officials say two people were reportedly inside the burning home and could not get out. When first responders arrived, the front door of the home was open and smoke was pushing out, say officials.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate the source of the fire and put it under control. The victims were located in a bedroom and were transported to a hospital for injuries.

Several pets in the home were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Richland Fire Marshal’s Office.