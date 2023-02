Yes we all know that world governments subsidize the fossil fuel industry – gas, oil, coal, etc. But what you might not know is just how much the oil and coal companies are being subsidized. In 2022, it was over $1 trillion. That amounts to more than $31 million every second! You can read all about it here: https://www.iea.org/commentaries/the-global-energy-crisis-pushed-fossil-fuel-consumption-subsidies-to-an-all-time-high-in-2022