Household debt hits $16.9 trillion nation-wide

The least ideal time to take on new debt is when interest rates are high, but according to a new Federal Reserve Bank of New York report, that's exactly what Americans are doing.

The report says household debt hit $16.9 trillion last quarter.

That’s a $394 billion increase over the prior three-month period. Most of that is in the form of mortgages.

Credit card debt also increased by more than 6.5% to $986 billion.