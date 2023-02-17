Noma Bistro hosts drive-thru fundraiser for Turkey, Syria earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A local restaurant is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser for the survivors of the Syria and Turkey earthquake.

You can purchase a meal from Noma Bistro by Al Amir on Main Street this Sunday, Feb. 19 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. to show your support.

Organizers say all proceeds go to a local, on ground organization catered towards serving widowed women and children from the disaster.