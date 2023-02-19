American Idol 2023 Season Premieres Tonight!

A big gamble, may lead to a big dream come true!

The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC!

Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.

The new season of American Idol premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu!