American Airlines announces new nonstop flight from CAE to Chicago

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will have a new nonstop route to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will have a new nonstop route to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)!

American Airlines announced the new route beginning Thursday, July 6, departing from CAE at 7:14 a.m. and arriving at ORD at 8:38 a.m. The airplane for this route will be a 50-seat regional jet.

Flights on this nonstop route are now available to be booked directly on www.aa.com.

This new daily flight will bring the total number of nonstop destinations to seven:

• Charlotte, N.C.

• Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

• Miami, Fla. – Restarting June 3, 2023

• New York City, N.Y. – Restarting May 5, 2023

• Philadelphia, Pa.

• Washington, DC (Reagan National)

• Chicago, Il. – Starting July 6, 2023