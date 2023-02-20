City of Columbia to host fundraiser for 2023 Midlands Heart Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is hosting a fundraiser for the 2023 Midlands Heart Walk that will take place at Segra Park on March 25.

Organizers hope to raise $2,500 towards the American Heart Association.

Teams will be selling popcorn and lemonade every Friday, starting Feb. 10, at City of Columbia Payment/Customer Care Center, 3000 Harden Street, towards this goal.

The Heart Walk is a time where people can come together in support of creating a world free of heart disease and stroke, say event organizers.

The fundraiser will take place the following Fridays from 12:00pm-2:00pm: February 24; March 3; March 10; March 17