Columbia’s 40 foot-tall fire hydrant relocating to new site

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia landmark is on the move.

Busted Plug, the 40 foot-tall fire hydrant currently located on Taylor Street in downtown Columbia is headed to a storage facility.

According to the Post and Courier, the move comes after the group X-Site Capitol bought the apartment building next door and requested the move.

Officials say the installation by artist Blue Sky will ultimately be displayed in a new location.