Fireflies 2023 individual game tickets on sale Feb. 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies announced 2023 individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

The Fireflies are encouraging fans to purchase their seats online, over the phone, or at the Fireflies Box Office before the day of the game.

Opening night is slated for April 6 Fireflies vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm.

Ticket prices start at $5 per game. Fans who purchase before the day of the game will save $2 per ticket.

Officials say there are 1,500 tickets available for each game for less than $10 a seat — some as low as $5 — when fans purchase tickets prior to the day of the game.

Day of game pricing will go into effect at 10 PM the night before each game.

The Fireflies 2023 Individual Game Pricing will be as follows:

More ticket information, and a seating map of Segra Park, can found online here.