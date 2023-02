Alex Murdaugh Trial: Murdaugh’s Son Buster takes the stand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Alex Murdaugh trial entered its’ fifth week. The former lowcountry attorney accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Day 21 brought news that the trial is down to two alternate jurors, after one juror was excused due to a reported illness.

Also on Day 21, Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster took the stand.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is covering the case and has the latest from the Colleton County Court House.