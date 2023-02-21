Local Living: Dinosaurs at the State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Dinosaurs will soon be roaming in the Midlands.
This weekend, February 25-26, the Dinosaur Adventure roars into the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event includes a fossil dig, Dinosaur activities and even a baby Dino meet and greet.
February 25-26
Cantey & Goodman Buildings
Parking – $5 – Enter Gate 6 – George Rogers Blvd.
For more information, click here https://www.dinosauradventure.com/