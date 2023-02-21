Local Living: Dinosaurs at the State Fairgrounds

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
Crysty Vaughan,

Local Living Feb 15 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Dinosaurs will soon be roaming in the Midlands.

This weekend, February 25-26, the Dinosaur Adventure roars into the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event includes a fossil dig, Dinosaur activities and even a baby Dino meet and greet.

February 25-26

Cantey & Goodman Buildings

Parking – $5 – Enter Gate 6 – George Rogers Blvd.

 

For more information, click here https://www.dinosauradventure.com/

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts