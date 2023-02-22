Death penalty for abortion introduced in State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Inside the State House, a new measure introduced in the House could put the death penalty on the table for women who get an abortion.

House Bill 3549 is an amendment to the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023 and would define “person” to include an unborn child at any stage of development.

Thus ensuring that an unborn fetus intentionally terminated is given the same rights and protections under state law.