Image: Cosori Air Fyrers (Picture provided by The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two million Corsori air fryers are being recalled by the company Atekcity Corporation. The recall comes after the company says they have received reports of more than 250 of the products catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, smoking or melting.

The company says 10 people have sustained minor superficial burn injuries, an additional 25 reports claim the machine has led to property damage.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the units were sold at various stores, including Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.

The items will have model numbers of CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

Each of the effected machines have the brand name listed on the front of the machines that came in either Blue, Black, Red, White or Gray. The model number printed on the bottom of the items.

If you have this product you should stop using it immediately and take picture of the machine with the cord cut off . Once you have registered with Recall Cosori.com you can send a photo of the item along with your contact information to get a replacement. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says you do not need to have a receipt to get a replacement.

To get more information about his product recall you can contact Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or` email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com