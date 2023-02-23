Inmate faces charges in Murdaugh trial bomb threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—An inmate is facing charges for calling in a bomb threat during the Murdaugh trial earlier this month.

On Feb. 8, Colleton County deputies say Joey Coleman, who was an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, is accused of calling the courthouse saying there was a bomb in the judge’s chamber.

The courthouse was evacuated, but SLED and deputies didn’t find a bomb.

Investigators later traced the call to Coleman’s phone and say he has no connection with Murdaugh or the trial.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Coleman who has since been transferred to the Broad River Secure Facility.