RCSD: 17 year-old arrested in homicide of elderly woman

Richland deputies say a 17 year-old male is in custody after an elderly woman was found deceased outside of her home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say a 17 year-old male is in custody after an elderly woman was found deceased outside of her home.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a call from a family member that their mother was injured.

After responding to the 1100 block of Jake Eargle Road on Feb. 23 around 10:45 a.m., deputies found the woman suffering from an upper body injury. The victim had been covered by a blanket.

An investigation uncovered that the victim and suspect are not related.

The suspect will be charged with murder and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Anyone with information may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (843)- 554-1111