Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods this week:

Granby Hill Alliance

Olympia Residents Coalition

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association

The purpose of trimming is to increase safety and reliability of Dominion Energy’s electric service.

For more information about the company’s tree trimming efforts visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

You can also contact Dominion Energy’s 24-hour Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-800-562-9308.