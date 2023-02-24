Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods this week:
Granby Hill Alliance
Olympia Residents Coalition
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association
The purpose of trimming is to increase safety and reliability of Dominion Energy’s electric service.
For more information about the company’s tree trimming efforts visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.
You can also contact Dominion Energy’s 24-hour Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-800-562-9308.