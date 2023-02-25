City of Columbia hosting Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The city of Columbia is celebrating Black History Month with the 2023 Black History Heritage Ball.

According to city officials, the event takes place Sunday, Feb. 26 off Jackson Ave at 3:00 p.m. Organizers say attendees should be dressed in African Attire to participate in the event.

Organizers say the ball will feature music, food, dancing and more.

Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr. will be the guest speaker. Tickets are available for $10 and must be purchased in advance at either Hyatt Park at 950 Jackson Ave or at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office location of 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia SC. Seating is limited.