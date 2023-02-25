Columbia Metropolitan Airport announces new non stop route to Chicago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Metropolitan Airport has announced new non stop route to Chicago.

According to CAE, American Airlines will be starting a new nonstop route from CAE to ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning July 6th.

“With seven destinations from CAE this summer, American is excited to offer customers more ways to experience all the Palmetto State has to offer while providing local residents more access to American’s global network.” – Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning.

Flights on this nonstop route are now available to be booked directly on www.aa.com.

Per a release, for a complete list of nonstop destinations from CAE, please visit: https://flycae.com/before-you-fly/non-stop-destinations/