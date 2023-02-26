Local school pageant promotes confidence and teaches life lessons

This weekend Alcorn Middle School students competed in the Miss Alcorn Middle School Pageant.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend Alcorn Middle School students competed in the Miss Alcorn Middle School Pageant.

According to pageant organizers, in today’s society young ladies need to feel confident about themselves and a pageant in an education setting is just one way to promote such confidence.

Organizers also say the pageant goes beyond beauty by helping each girl walk away with many life lessons.

“Communication skills and thinking on their feet, those skills parlay themselves into being a great interviewer and being a person that is social, who can describe themselves and sell themselves when they are looking for job positions. It just builds great character,” says Kreshella Goodman, who is the Alcorn Middle School Principal.

“Self-confidence, pride, knowing inside and outside you are beautiful and knowing that this is the start of something great,” says Alicia Davis, who is the Miss Alcorn Middle School Pageant Director.

This was the first Miss Alcorn Middle School Pageant and organizers say it will not be the last. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton was the co-emcee of the pageant.