One injured after shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators are looking for answers after a shooting on Bush River Road and Zimalcrest Drive today.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the shooting took took place in an apartment this afternoon.

One man was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.