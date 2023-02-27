Richland authorities investigating Sandhills fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fight that occurred at Flight Adventure Park in Sandhills on Sunday night.
Deputies say they responded to 741 Forum Drive before 3:00 p.m. to reports of a fight with possible weapons involved.
Two people were sent to a hospital for injuries sustained during the fight, say authorities.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.
