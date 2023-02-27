USC Board of Trustees annual report released

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees released its annual report this morning.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees released its annual report this morning.

University officials say the report highlights accomplishments of the past year, including improvements to board governance rules, approval of projects, and celebrating the university’s rich history.

For a complete look at the report, visit: https://sc.edu/about/offices_and_divisions/board_of_trustees/governance/annual-report/index.php

