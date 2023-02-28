Irmo Police search for alleged Smoothie King robber

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Smoothie King last night.

Around 8:30 p.m., investigators say the suspect went into the Smoothie King on Lake Murray Boulevard, shoved an employee and took money from the register before running away.

No serious injuries were reported.

If you know who this individual is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.