Suspect, out on bond, accused of Fairfield Co. double murder

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)–In Fairfield Co., deputies say a man who was out on bond for a 2021 murder is now accused in the deaths of two people earlier this month.

Investigators say Caleb Davis shot and killed Malik Butler and Theron Byrd in the early morning hours of February 7th at a home on Marsh Ln.

Deputies say Davis was already in custody on unrelated chargers when he was charged with the murders of Butler and Byrd.

In a statement on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook Page, Sheriff Will Montgomery says,“We want to express our deepest sorrow to the families and friends of Malik Butler and Theron Byrd. This was a senseless tragedy and we know that both of these families are hurting. We are glad to have been able to make an arrest in this investigation and we want to extend our thanks to the SC Law Enforcement Division for their assistance. I want to thank my staff for the long hours that they put into making this arrest and the hours that they will continue to invest in preparing this case for court. And lastly, I want to thank those members in the community who willingly talked with our investigators to help us put all of the pieces of this investigation together. Without our community partnerships that we have, and are so proud of, making headway in investigations such as this would be much more difficult. This investigation is still ongoing and we ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.”