Image: The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers (NACDRAO)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s never too soon to start thinking about what career you would like to go into. The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers (NACDRAO) along with Columbia Black Alumni Council (CBAC) is hoping to make that decision a little easier with the return of their 6th Annual HBCU College & Career Fair.

This year the event has a new addition, a career fair that will help link area high school and college students with businesses looking to hire. Students can also get a better idea of the positions being offered since those who plan to attend will have the chance to speak with various agencies who will be on site to answer all of their questions.

During the fair, High school Juniors and Seniors will be able to complete college applications and have a chance to find out if they are eligible for admissions and even scholarships. College Juniors and Seniors who are at University’s that are members of NACDRAO can attend the event as well where they can get details concerning possible job opportunities.

Students should bring transcripts, letters of recommendation, standardize test results and last but not least, a resume.

In order to attend you will have to register. You can do so by clicking on the link provided HERE.

The fair is set to take place Wednesday March 15, 2023 at North Springs Park located at 1320 Clemson Road in Columbia from 9 am until 1 pm