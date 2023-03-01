Local Living: Touch A Truck, Craftsmen’s Spring Classic, New Edition

Touch-A -Truck

The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Saluda Shoals Park

The event will run from 11 to 1 p-m and feature fire trucks, police vehicles, dump trucks, lifts, animal control vehicles, tow trucks, and more.

Kids are encouraged to touch, climb and explore the vehicles. Vendors will also be on hand. Admission is free, but parking is $5 dollars. To find out more information you can click on the link HERE

Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art & Craft Fest

The Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art and Craft Festival is happening at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of artists and crafts people will be on hand throughout the event with home decor, furniture, jewelry, pottery, specialty foods and more.

The fun kicks off Friday March 3, 2023 at 10 am until 7 pm, Saturday March 4, 2023 from 10 am until 6pm, and again on Sunday March 5, 2023 from 11 am until 5 pm. You can purchase your tickets online by going to their website HERE The price to enjoy all the event has to offer is $6 for adults in advance and $1 for children.

New Edition ‘Legacy Tour’ at Colonial Life Arena

Multi-platinum selling R-and-B group ‘New Edition’ featuring the entire group including, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Mike Bivins, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill are coming to the Colonial Life Arena next week March 9, 2023.

The group that will bring more than 5 decades of hit songs and a few friends as well. Their “Legacy Tour” will also feature singer Keith Sweat, the original members of the group Guy, and solo artist Tank.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Ticket prices vary. To purchase tickets click on the link HERE