The Five Points fountain is being dyed green as they get ready for the St. Pat’s Festival in two weeks.

The festival includes a line up of stages and bands, a Get to the Green run and the St. Pat’s Parade.

The 2023 Festival will take place in Five Points on Saturday, March 18.