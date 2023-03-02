Lexington Police search for truck, driver involved in vandalism

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police are looking to identify a truck and driver possibly involved in a vandalism and larceny case.

The incident occurred at a Walmart in Lexington on Feb. 22.

Officials say the truck is believed to be a red or maroon late 80’s/early 90’s Ford Ranger, spray painted dark grey or black.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 / mtomaino@lexsc.com.