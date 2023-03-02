Richland Sheriff: 17 year-old arrested in murder of elderly woman identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the 17 year-old who killed an elderly woman has been identified as Brayden A. Pittman. He will remain in custody until his 18th birthday.

Deputies say the homicide occurred on Feb. 23 in northeast Richland County.

Officials responded to the 1100 block of Jake Eargle Road after a family member called saying their mother was injured.

The 87 year-old was outside of her home suffering from an injury to the upper body.