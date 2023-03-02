Two men in custody after 20 mile chase leads deputies to drugs, guns

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —Orangeburg County Deputies have taken two men into custody after authorities say they led them on a 20 mile chase. According to deputies, around 10:30 Tuesday night, officials say they tried to make a traffic stop of a car traveling south along Bamberg Road they say was using a license plate that didn’t belong to that vehicle.

Once officials initiated the stop, deputies say the driver of car took off doing in excess of 100 miles per hour, leading police on a 20 miles chase. Once they were able to pull the car over, deputies say the duo, Eric Johnson, 24, of Denmark; and Davon Johnson, 19, jump out of the car and continue to run from authorities.

Image: Orangeburg Sheriff's Dept. Picture of Eric Johnson

Deputies say they were able to locate the men a short time later using k-9 officers. Officials they later found two handguns and various types of narcotics. Authorities tell ABC Columbia News both men face multiple charges including, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V narcotic (promethazine), distribution of powder cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, hit and run and several traffic tickets.