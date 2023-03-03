SLED: SC State University student shot on campus overnight

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting at South Carolina State University that left a student injured.

Authorities say it happened at the Hugine Suites about 12:30 a.m. today.

According to university officials, the campus community was placed on lockdown while police looked for a suspect.

And by approximately 1:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after authorities determined there was no threat.

The male student was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injury.

University Campus Police, along with SLED, Orangeburg Police, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina State Troopers responded to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.