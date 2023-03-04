Annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art and Craft Festival at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring is blooming at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art and Craft Festival is happening March 3-5, 2023.

Hundreds of artisans will be showcasing their art, pottery, jewelry, paintings and more.

The event runs this weekend Saturday March 4, 2023 from 10 am until 6pm, and again on Sunday March 5, 2023 from 11 am until 5 pm. You can purchase your tickets online by going to their website HERE The price to enjoy all the event has to offer is $6 for adults in advance and $1 for children.