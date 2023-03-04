Local Living: Craftsmen’s Classic, Saluda Beerfest

Craftsmen’s Classic

All of you craft lovers out there…your time is now.

The Craftmen’s Spring Classic Arts & Craft Festival has returned to Columbia for its 40th anniversary.

The event started Friday and will continue running through Sunday you can head over to the State Fairgrounds and enjoy all the craft show has to offer.

Saluda Beerfest

Looking ahead to the end of the month…

The “Lower Saluda Craft Beerfest” will be held at the Saluda Shoals Park on March 31st from 6 until 9 pm.

Guests will be treated to more than 25 unique beers on tap, live music and take home commemorative tasting glasses.

Tickets are available now for $30 or $35 on the day of the event.

